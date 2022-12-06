Maintenance work: GWCL cuts water supply to Trassaco, Airport Hills, Tema, other areas

Business News of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

There would be an interruption of water supply to some parts of Accra due to planned maintenance work carried out by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).



The exercise, GWCL said, will take effect on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and is expected to be completed on Friday, December 9, 2022.



Areas expected to be affected include Tema, Industrial Area, Baatsonaa, Coca-Cola, Kasapreko, Lashibi, Klagoon, Sakumono, Ashaiman, Adjei-Kojo, Borteyeman, Santoe, Trassaco, Afresco Estate, Manet Court, Regimanuel Estates, O’Reily Senior High School, Airport Hills, Martey Tsuru and its surrounding communities.



The 48-hour shutdown will allow engineers to replace the 40-year-old pumps at the Tema Booster Station of Ghana Water Company Limited with new heavy-duty pumps.



In a press statement, GWCL said the replacement of the old pumps will improve the volumes of water distributed in the affected areas, as well as, boost water pressures.



GWCL said it has as a result rented water tankers to supply water to essential service providers such as hospitals and schools to forestall any eventuality.



It also urged consumers in the affected areas to store some water while it is flowing now.



“The Management of GWCL wishes to inform the public know that arrangement has been made to ensure that Engineers working on the project will work around the clock, thus will not leave the project site until the work is fully completed and assures the public that, supply will resume immediately the mission is accomplished," part of the release read.



"Although the project is in the interest of our cherished customers, Management apologizes for the inconvenience this shutdown will cause the consuming public,” it added.



