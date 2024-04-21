You are here: HomeNews2024 04 21Article 1927000

General News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#DumsorMustStop trends as Ghanaians bare teeth at ECG, government

Social media users lambasted the government for the better part of Saturday (April 20, 2024) lamenting the increasingly erratic power supply situation in most parts of the country.

On Twitter (now X), a good number of protesting Ghanaians shared their experiences with the outages as they rallied around the call for a protest akin to what happened during the John Dramani Mahama administration.

X users shared frustrations with the failure of the power distributor, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to release a timetable blaming that for the haphazard nature of the current outages.

Others shared how their children suffer due to sleep discomforts, while for some it is how their businesses and remote work gigs are suffering.

The government was serially been blasted in the posts and accused of failing to properly manage the power sector causing Ghana to slide into "dumsor" - rolling power outages - again.

ECG has in the past few months come under sustained pressure to publish a load-shedding timetable.

They have refused to do so stating that outages being experienced were as a result of overloaded transformers.

That claim has been dismissed by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) which insisted that ECG's outages amounted to a load-shedding programme that they failed to duly inform the public about.

PURC subsequently slapped a fine on board members of ECG. The power distributor has rejected the fine and hinted at going to court over the fine.

