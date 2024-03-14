There will be no load-shedding timetable - ECG on recent 'dumsor'

General News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

External Communications Manager at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Laila Abubakar, has said the power distribution company will not release any load-shedding timetable despite the intermittent power outages.



According to her, the recent power cuts were as a result of several issues and ECG was working assiduously to fix the problems it could.



Speaking in an interview with Citi News, Laila Abubakar indicated that 'dumsor' has not resurfaced hence, no need for the rollout of a load-shedding timetable.



“The thing is, we just want people to be aware that when your power goes off, it is not always a matter of load shedding. There are several issues and there are some of them that fall before the doorsteps of ECG. We are doing as much as possible to solve the ones that we can," She said.



The External Communications Manager of ECG added that, “There aren’t any issues with shedding load. The load shed, I think is what people understand by ‘dumsor’. But usually, when someone asks me if, there is Dumsor, I ask them what do you understand and what do you think ‘Dumsor’ means. Unfortunately, there wouldn’t be a timetable.”



The Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama earlier this month attributed the power cuts to maintenance problems.



He stressed that the problems had nothing to do with the shortage of fuel.



Mr Mahama on Monday, March 11, 2024, said 630 distribution transformers within communities across its operational areas have been replaced to serve the increased power demand.



SA/NOQ



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel