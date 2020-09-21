Business News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Laud Business

MTN Ghana modifies tariffs in accordance with CST adjustments

MTN has adjusted its tariffs to reflect the 4% reduction in the Communication Services Tax

MTN Ghana has announced an adjustment to its tariffs following the passage of the Communication Services Tax (amendment) Act, 2020 (Act 1025).



In accordance with the amendment of the law, the telecommunications company has adjusted its tariffs to reflect the 4% reduction in the Communication Services Tax.



Tariffs for all voice calls, data and SMS have been amended to reflect the downward adjustment of the CST. In addition, MTN is giving a 5% bonus on all types of recharges including physical voucher, Mobile Money and EVD. The tariff adjustment took effect from the 15th of September, 2020.



Commenting on the tariff adjustment, the Corporate Services Executive of MTN Ghana, Samuel Koranteng said, “as a responsible corporate citizen, MTN has since the amendment of the of the law taken several steps to ensure customers enjoy the best of value propositions and an enhanced experience on the network. He added that the adjustment will enable our customers to enjoy more talk time and browsing time for the same price of voucher or bundle they buy.



He explained that the 5% bonus on every recharge can be used for all types of calls, SMS to all networks and also browse on the internet. The bonus on recharge is valid for a period of 7 days and is available until the 31st of December 2020.



Further to the enhanced Voice and Data values as well as the 5% bonus on recharge, customers will continue to enjoy the existing 100% Bonus on Recharge (BOR) done on the Electronic Voucher Device (EVD) and Mobile Money with validity period of 7 days. Also, customers who have been on the network for less than 6 months will continue to get 100% BOR on all airtime top-ups. 4G data bundle bonus remains the same. Again, 50% 4G bonus 25% data bonus on ‘Terrific Thursday’ offers are still available to customers.



MTN data bundle prices on TurboNet and Fibre Broadband bundles will remain unchanged even though customers will get more data volumes for their purchases. For example, GHC 3 data bundle will now give you 476.19MB instead of 462MB while GHC 10 data bundle will now give you 980.39MB instead 943MB. Also a GHC 25 bundle will now offer 5.18GB instead of 5.0GB. Fibre Broadband GHC 125 bundle will now give 46.64GB instead of 45GB.

