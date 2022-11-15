Listen to Adu Boahen trumpet his investment experience at 2017 vetting

Business News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Charles Adu Boahen as of November 14, 2022, was dismissed from his position as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, a position he held since early 2021.



His dismissal was contained in a letter from the presidency, citing his indictment in an investigative documentary dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’ put together by Tiger Eye PI, a firm led by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



Prior to his last post, Adu Boahen was deputy Finance Minister between 2017 and 2021 assisting embattled Ken Ofori-Atta to run the country’s finances.



His recent woes are allied to comments he made to investigators posing as investors who wanted access to big people in government. Adu Boahen reportedly boasted about his links to the Vice President and how a fee of US$200,000 could get his buy-in.



GhanaWeb footage of his vetting in 2017, captures how Adu Boahen boasted about his investment prowess only for him to travel to the United Arab Emirates in 2018 where he took monies intending to help investors get access to DR. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He told the vetting Committee: “Mr. Chairman, I have over 18 years of experience in the finance industry, fundraising, attracting investments into Ghana through my two companies, I think we have seen over 30 million dollars of investment into Ghana, both in real estate and in other activities.



“Asset management as well, so I think I can understand any of the capital markets, so, based on what my minister would like me to do, I believe I could add value….” he is heard stressing.







Background



Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry was implicated in the 'Galamsey Economy' investigative documentary released by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on November 14.



The now-dismissed minister was captured on tape making comments to the effect that access by investors to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia could be facilitated at a cost of US$200,000.



Bawumia has dispelled the allegations and insisted that his integrity remains his most cherished asset in life.



"My most cherished asset in life is my integrity and I will not allow anyone to use my name to engage in corrupt activities," Bawumia said in a post calling for the minister's dismissal.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has since terminated Adu Boahen's appointment and referred the contents of the investigation to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



