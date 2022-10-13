It's true, solution to economic crisis lies with Ghanaians - Economist backs World Bank

Business News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Financial Analyst with Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has backed comments made by the World Bank Country Director, Pierre Laporte, that the solutions to Ghana's economic crisis lie with the people and its leadership.



He stated categorically that Mr Laporte spoke the truth on how Ghana can have economic freedom.



Joe Jackson in a tweet said, “The World Bank Director has spoken the simple truth. The solution to the economic crisis in Ghana lies with Ghanaians and our leadership. Broke Ghana, take hard decisions, Ghana can be fixed.”



The World Bank Country Director at the relaunch of the World Bank, IMF parliamentary network programme said inasmuch as the Bretton Woods institution was poised to financially support Ghana, the way forward to having a thriving economy was based on government and Ghanaians as a whole.



“Today, we bring approximately $500 million annually in support of various sectors including roads, energy, water, health, education and skills, governance, name it….to assist to improve the business environment. But in the end we are only part of the solution, Mr. Laporte said.



“The solution really lies with Ghana, Ghana, and its people. We will be there with whatever we can do to support the new thinking to contribute to the development and to provide financing”, he added.



Meanwhile, Ghana is targeting an amount of $3 billion over a three-year period from the IMF once an agreement on a programme is reached.



The new amount requested as a loan is double the government’s initial target of $1.5 billion.



The IMF programme is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



