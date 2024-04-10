Ghana's inflation jumps from 23.2% to 25.8% in March

Business News of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Inflationary pressures in Ghana have risen from 23.2 percent recorded in February to 25.8 percent recorded in March this year.



This is according to the Ghana Statistical Service which attributed the rise to the depreciation of the cedi which has pushed prices of imports up, as well as, rising cost of fuel products and food prices for consumers.



Government Statistician, Professor Kobina Annim addressing the media on April 10, 2024 said the month-on-month inflation between February and March 2024 was 0.8 percent.



The GSS also pegged food inflation at 29.6 percent for March compared to 27.0 percent in February while non-inflation was 22.6 percent compared to 20.0 percent in February this year.



Meanwhile, inflation for locally imported items was around 26.6 percent while the figure for imported items was 23.8 percent.



The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures changes in the price of a fixed basket of goods and services purchased by households.



