Embargo on new contracts lifted – Presidency

Business News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The embargo placed on new contracts, appointments, and Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) by the presidency prior to the transition process has been lifted, the Presidency has revealed.



A report filed by TheFinderonline.com indicates that contracts that require approval by boards are still required to seek approval from the Chief of Staff’s Office.



Chief of Staff Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare announced the lifting of the embargo, which was imposed on December 21, 2020, in a letter dated April 6, 2021.



According to her, the embargo had been lifted due to the Appropriations Bill which had come into effect on March 31, 2021.



The letter was addressed to all ministers, their deputies, Chief Executive officers (CEOs) of State-Owned Enterprises Councils and Boards of public agencies.



Additionally, the ban was essential as there were no substantive ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



So far, the president has released the list of appointees that will serve in his cabinet.