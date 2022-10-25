You are here: HomeBusiness2022 10 25Article 1649993

Business News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

Economic crisis: 'Ken Ofori-Atta must go' spotted in Twitter trends

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Some Ghanaians have taken to micro-blogging site - Twitter - to call for the sacking of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

This comes after about 80 NPP MPs signed a petition for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor management of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.

The trend, led by Broadcast journalist and General Manager of EIB Network, Nana Aba Anamoah, has had several people registering their displeasure about the economic downturn of the country.

She said, "Whatever you tweet add #KenMustGo".

A tweep, with the username, uniorkingp said, "At this point, I can say Ghanaians dey go through alot. Chale the hardship is real #KenMustGo."

Another tweep called EkowDjan said, "#KenMustGo is not enough! Bawumia should be sacked from his position as Head of Economic Management team. Akufo-Addo must come out boldly to apologize to the business community and the people of Ghana for their failure. His unintelligence has caused this country greatly!"

Traders in the past week closed down their shops to demonstrate against government over the high cost of doing business and the depreciation of the cedi.

Customers, on the other hand, have also lamented the high prices of goods and services on the market, increase in fuel prices and transport fares.

Reacting to this, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah on Monday, October 24, 2022, noted that government was putting measures in place to stabilize the cedi.

