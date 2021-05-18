Businesses challenged to harness potential in public private partnership

Business News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has charged private sector players to engage the government more on what needs to be done to enhance public-private partnerships in the country.



He said government has rolled out a number of policies aimed at improving business growth and the onus lies on the private sector to take advantage of such policies.



The Vice President made these comments when he addressed the 5th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra.



Dr. Bawumia indicated that COVID-19 has exposed a lot of issues that affect businesses and it is important they leverage technology to stand the test of time.



The Ghana CEO Summit is held annually to bring together Chief Executives in the various sectors of the economy to brainstorm on how to propel growth and development.



The two-day summit will see participants discuss the economy and the ease of doing business, the African Continental Free Trade Agreement AFCTA and digitization among other key topics.



Vice President Bawumia spoke on the theme of Digital Transformation. Powering Business and Government Reset for a Post-Pandemic Economic Resilience. A Public-Private Sector Dialogue outlined some initiatives undertaken to formalize the economy through digitization.



Vice President Bawumiah said, with the expectations that the pandemic will end soon, the Ghana Care Programme laid out a set of policy innovations and interventions to stabilize the economy, in the shortest possible time.



He urged the CEOs to enhance their operations with innovative digital technology to drive business evolution and survival.



Vice President Bawumia stressed that government is focused on building an economy that is underpinned by digitization. Outlining some of the digitization initiatives undertaken over the years, Vice President Bawumia called for a more concerted effort to reset the business and the economy.



Some CEOs who excelled in various sectors of the economy were honoured at the event.