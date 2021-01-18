Business News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Akufo-Addo will have tough time fixing economy – Prof Abdulai

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will have a lot of difficulties solving the challenges with the local economy in his second term, Professor David Abdulai, a Senior Advisor at the African Parliamentary Network, has said.



He said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, January 16 that Mr Akufo-Addo commenced his second term at a time the global economy is saddled with crisis following the outbreak of the coronavirus.



Prof Abdulai said also that with the current 137-137 composition in parliament, the president will face challenges pushing his policies through the legislature to get them approved.



He told host of the programme Abena Tabi that “I think it is going to be difficult for the president in his second term especially with the hung parliament.



“You are going to have challenges especially passing some of your policies through and getting a lot of things done. That is the first thing that I see is going to happen."



“The global environment is tight now when it comes to raising resources for development. Even developed countries are having challenges so first, you are coming into government at a time the global economy is suffering from all these challenges with the pandemic.”



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo said in his inaugural address on January 7, 2020, that the arrival of COVID-19 drove home the lesson to all to be self-reliant.



He said “The pandemic has emphasized the fact that we cannot continue to be living on edge in a day-to-day economy. This is dangerous for our survival, and it is important that we set up buffers of protection in all aspects of our lives.”



He added “In my first term as President, I was able to count on the contribution of all citizens in attempting to create this Ghana. What I have seen these last four years is further evidence, if any were needed, that the Ghanaian will no longer accept poverty and deprivation as his or her portion, but is rather determined to work to chart a path of growth and development for himself or herself.



“Today, our economy, even in the face of the global pandemic of COVID-19, continues to show resilience and a much faster rate of recovery than originally envisaged, and was, indeed, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world in 2020. Ghana remains one of the most attractive destinations on the continent for foreign direct investment, with the presence in the country of some of the world’s largest conglomerates attesting to this fact. Establishing a strong economy, undergoing a structural transformation to value-added activities, which will generate jobs for our young people and enhance their living standards, will be the main preoccupation of my second term.



“Together, we are ensuring that the basic tenets of social justice are met. Many said it was beyond us, but we have ensured that financial considerations no longer determine the fate of the Ghanaian child. Because of the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, once willing and able, senior high school education is the minimum education to be received by every Ghanaian child. Access to quality healthcare is no more a luxury ordinary people cannot afford, following the revival of the National Health Insurance Scheme. Our aim is to reach Universal Health Coverage as soon as possible.



“Food production has increased significantly, and a conscious effort has been made to improve the living standards of our farmers. The newly constructed warehouses dotted across the country are storing the surpluses for export to our neighbours, and the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs has become the veritable rock on which the successful future of our agriculture is being built.



“Our roads are being constructed at a much faster pace than before, and, yes, I acknowledge there are still many more kilometres to construct. We defined last year as ‘The Year of Roads’. This year will be the second ‘Year of Roads’, as we continue with our focus on dealing with the deficit in our road infrastructure. The development of our rail sector, on which considerable resources and energies are being devoted, will open up the country, and lead to the creation of a more connected society, and will, also, help realise the goal of regional and continental integration.



“So, when there was a shortage in the supply of personal protective equipment, at a time when they were being sold at extortionist prices on the world market, the enterprise of the Ghanaian shone through. We produced, right here in Ghana, our own sanitisers, face masks, medical scrubs, gowns, liquid soap amongst others. We can, indeed, build a Ghana Beyond Aid, if we make full use, as we must, of the enterprise and ingenuity of our people, especially our young people. The prominent role being played by young people in the digitisation journey of our nation is strong proof of the feasibility of this objective, and Ghana is set to become one of the most digitised economies in Africa in the next few years.



“In this same vein, I expect the locally produced Eku juice, one of the results of Government’s “One-District-One-Factory” flagship policy, to replace rapidly the imported fruit juices on the shelves of our supermarkets, not because anyone will so decree, but because the quality of the locally produced one is as good, if not superior.”