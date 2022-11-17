‘Galamsey Economy’: Bawumia isn’t above investigation – Murtala

Business News of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central constituency, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has called for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to be investigated over Tiger Eye P.I’s galamsey economy exposé.



The Tamale Central lawmaker wants an in-depth investigation to be opened into the matter insisting it is not enough to terminate the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.



He claims those implicated in the undercover documentary including the Vice President should be probed.



“The rush to exonerate himself won’t wash. The Vice President is not above being investigated”, he stated on GHOne TV.



Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into allegations of corruption levelled against Charles Adu Boahen, former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.



This comes after the Secretary to the President, upon the directions of the President, referred to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for further investigations, allegations contained in the investigative exposé published by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger Eye P.I. titled “Galamsey Economy”.



Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State in charge of Finance at the Office of the President, captured in an undercover documentary, revealed to Tiger Eye that the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, needs just USD200,000 token as an appearance fee and some positions by an investor for the Vice President’s siblings to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



This revelation was made in a meeting with Tiger Eye investigators, who in an undercover investigation, posed as businessmen, in a hotel room in the United Arab Emirates. This was an investigation into top-level corruption that undermines investor confidence in Ghana.



According to Charles Adu Boahen, the Vice President needs an appearance fee of only USD 200,000 for him to avail himself and offer his support to an investor.



This was when he was asked by the supposed businessmen on how an investor can get the attention of the Vice President and what must be given to him when finally in his presence.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff? I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020,” Charles Adu Boahen revealed.



Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said in a statement the video showed Adu Boahen “apparently using my name, inter alia, to peddle influence and collect money from supposed investors”.



“I would like to state that if what the minister (Adu Boahen) is alleged to have said is accurately captured in the video, then his position as a minister of state is untenable. He should be dismissed summarily and investigated,” Bawumia said.



President Nana Akufo-Addo has sacked Charles Adu Boahen, the minister of state at the Finance Ministry following allegations of impropriety circulated by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas