Yaw Annor features for El Ismaily in stalemate against Pharco

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Yaw Annor was in action for El Ismaily on Wednesday evening in the Egyptian Premier League match against Pharco.



The former Ashanti Gold SC poster boy was named in the matchday squad of his team today but he did not make it into the starting eleven.



In the second half, Yaw Annor was introduced into the game in the 72nd minute as he replaced Mohammed El Shami.



After coming on, the talented attacker put up a top display and improved the performance of his team.



Unfortunately, his side could not score and had to settle for a draw at the end of the Round 21 game in the Egyptian Premier League.



With his appearance today, Yaw Annor now has 17 appearances under his belt in the Egyptian top-flight league.



He has two goals but no assist.