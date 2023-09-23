Wrongly arrested basketball player formally joins #OccupyJulorbiHouse protests

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

The young basketball player, who was mistakenly arrested illegally by the police thinking he was part of the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration, has joined the protest movement.



Kelvin Boakye, on September 21, was returning from his usual training session when he was apprehended alongside other protesters.



According to the mother of the young boy, she received a distress call informing her of her son's arrest.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the mother of the basketball player, who wished to remain anonymous, said her son was mistaken for a protester because he was wearing a red T-shirt.



In an update on his situation, journalist Bridget Otoo shared a photo and video with Kelvin in front of a police barricade at the 37 Military Hospital on Day 2 of the protest.



She captioned the tweet: "Ladies and gentlemen I have met Kelvin Boakye. @6xkelv His mum inspired me to speak up. They picked him up on his way to play basket ball. His arrest yesterday fueled his decision to join the #OccupyJulorbiHouse today!"



Many protesters were illegally arrested by the Ghana Police Service for participating in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.



The arrested protestors have been taken to the Greater Accra Region Police Headquarters near Tudu, subsequently split to over eight police stations before being granted bail late into the evening.



