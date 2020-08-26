Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Women Latina Calcio sign Ghanaian midfielder Barbara Adu Gyamfi

Women Latina Calcio have completed the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Barbara Adu Gyamfi in the on-going summer transfer window.



The 21-year-old penned a one-year deal with the club after successful negotiations and passing her mandatory medical.



Gyamfi, who can play as a defensive and offensive midfielder has been playing in Italy's lower-tier for the past three years.



"I play mostly as a defensive midfielder, for my role models I don't have one particular because I learn from a lot (Makelele, Viera, Zidane) who are my role models,' she told GHANASoccernt.com



She has is yet to play for Ghana's national teams but looks forward to earning her first international cap.



"It will be a privilege and an honour to join the Black Queens in the near future."

