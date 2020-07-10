Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Winful Cobbinah bets with club president ahead of FK Partizani clash tonight

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Winful Cobbinah has entered a wager with the President of his FK Tirana side Refik Halili ahead of the team’s crucial game against FK Partizani Tiranë tonight.



The rivals will lock horns this evening in a crucial derby which will be played at the Selman Stërmasi.



With supporters expecting them to win at all costs, the stakes are high ahead of kickoff at 18:45GMT.



Ahead of the start of the Matchday 33 fixture, FK Tirana president Refik Halili has agreed that Winful Cobbinah can name any amount he wants if he scores in the match.



The Ghanaian forward netted the winning goal for the side when they beat FK Partizani Tiranë in the first meeting this season.



"President, as much as we have the bet that I mark for Tirana", the response of Halil tekas was not missing and he tells him to decide the amount he wants.



"As much as you want, if you score in the derby, you decide the amount and you win the bet. You are even a winner even if you play well and Tirana wins the match ", the president said in response to Cobbinah.



FK Tirana is currently sitting top of the standings of the Albanian top-flight league and 17 points above FK Partizani Tiranë.



This season, Winful Cobbinah has been on fire, scoring 7 goals and providing 2 assists after making 28 appearances.

