Soccer News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Willem II midfielder John Yeboah targets win against former club Venlo

Footballer John Yeboah

Willem midfielder John Yeboah has admitted he has so much respect for former club VVV-Venlo but wants to win Eredivisie clash against them.



The Ghanaian is expected to feature in the clash scheduled for Sunday afternoon.



He played for Venlo in 2019-20 season. Yeboah joined them on loan from Wolfsburg and scored one goal in 18 top-flight games.



“I have learned a lot. Even though they [Venlo] play much more defensive football there than we do at Willem II. But they helped me there and I have become a bit more masculine," he said.



He added: "But the three points have to go to Tilburg, we really need them."



Yeboah arrived at Willem from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2020. Thus far this season, he has played 11 games and scored one goal.