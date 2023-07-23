We want Kudus to stay for one more year - Ajax head coach Maurice Steijn

Sports News of Sunday, 23 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

In an earnest bid to secure the talent of their prized midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, Ajax's head coach Maurice Steijn is leaving no stone unturned as he strives to persuade the prodigious player to extend his stay for another year.



With Kudus garnering widespread attention and interest from various clubs, Steijn's determination to retain the exceptional talent is palpable, underlining the crucial role the Ghanaian star plays in the Dutch footballing powerhouse.



"I feel that when Kudus decides to stay for one more year, the real top clubs will then come for him," he said.



"If we win the league and he scores 20 goals, clubs will pay double for him. This is what we are trying to tell him now,"



Mohammed Kudus joined de Godenzonen on 16th July 2020. Last season the 22-year-old midfielder made 30 appearances, scored 11 goals, and assisted three.



Chelsea has made contact with Ajax to express interest in Mohammed Kudus according to reports in England on Saturday. Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Brighton are also interested in the signature of the midfielder.