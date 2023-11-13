Watch video of Dede Ayew's presentation at packed Le Havre stadium

Sports News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Andre Dede Ayew completed a return to the French top-flight after signing for Ligue 1 side, Le Havre, over the weekend.



The club officially announced the new signing (on November 11, 2023) with posts on their social media handles.



They capped it with a video message from the Black Stars skipper expressing delight at joining the club.



The club had a game at the time of the announcement, soon after the match videos appeared on Dede Ayew's first outing at their home grounds which at the time was packed.



Dede, with his jersey on his shoulder was wearing casual attire with a brown overcoat. He stepped onto the pitch and waved at the teeming supporters.



In their teaser before the announcement, Le Havre posted a video of a faceless player sitting a table and logging on to X to post an unseen announcement.



It turned out that, the player in question was Andre.



Neither the club nor the player have spoken to any details with respect to the contract.



Andre's last club with Birmigham in the English Premier League, joining from Qatari giants, Al Sadd.



He makes a return to the Black Stars ahead of AFCON qualifiers in the upcoming international break.



