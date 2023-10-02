Watch how excited Arsenal players welcomed Thomas Partey to training

Sports News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Black Stars deputy skipper, Thomas Partey, has resumed full training at Arsenal since suffering an injury in September 2023.



The Ghanaian trained with the rest of the squad for the first time in about a month after sustaining a groin injury in September.



At the moment, it is unclear whether he will be added to Arsenal's squad for their trip to France to face RC Lens in the UEFA Champions League.



Thomas Partey has missed six matches since his injury in early September. He is expected to miss the game against Lens and make his return to the matchday squad for Arsenal's game against Manchester City.



The former Atletico Madrid midfielder missed two Black Stars games due to the injury and could miss another two in the next international break after resuming a week before the break.



Ghana will face the USA and Mexico in the upcoming international break.





Thomas Partey being welcomed back to Arsenal training today. ????????



