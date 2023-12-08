You are here: HomeSports2023 12 08Article 1894700

2023-12-08

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch how Kudus' blocked shot led to West Ham's winner against Spurs

Mohammed Kudus got a starting role in West Ham's Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspurs on Thursday night, December 7, 2023.

Kudus had a relatively quiet night despite playing for 88 minutes in the 2 - 1 away victory.

Tottenham Hotspur took the lead after just 11 minutes when Cristian Romero knocked in a header.

After recess, the visitors upped their game and managed to score in the 52nd minute thanks to a strike from Jarrod Bowen.

Later in the 74th minute, Kudus' shot from outside the box was blocked before it went off another Spurs player falling to deadball specialist James Ward-Prowse who did not miss from close range.

West Ham held on to the final Spurs attack to take the full points back home.

Watch the build-up to the winner:



