Sports News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Watch highlights of Kudus Mohammed's man of the match performance on Ajax debut

Ghana international Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus emerged as the best player on his competitive debut Ajax on Sunday, September, 20 in their comfortable 3-0 win against RKC Waalwijk.



Though he was not on target or provided an assist, his performance was too good that he was awarded the man of the match award.



The 19-year-old attempted 54 passes in the opposition half more than any other player in the match.



See highlights of his performance below:





Mohammed Kudus (@KudusMohammedGH) vs. RKC



In his official debut, Kudus was brilliant. Quick, technical, creative, press-resistant, and aggressive defensively -- he's the type of CM we've needed so desperately since losing Frenkie. pic.twitter.com/MSAJnW9SPL — Marc Geschwind (@MarcGeschwind) September 21, 2020

