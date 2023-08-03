Watch highlights of Eddie Nketiah's performance against Monaco in Emirates Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah starred for Arsenal in the absence of Gabriel Jesus as the Gunners climaxed their pre-season by beating Monaco on penalties in the Emirate Cup on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.



Arsenal defeated Monaco 5-4 via shootouts to clinch their eleventh Emirates Cup at the Emirates Stadium.



The French side broke the deadlock after 31 minutes when Mohammed Camara sent a cross into the box and found Youssouf Fafana in the perfect spot to head home the opening goal.



Arsenal pushed for the equalizer when Gabriel Martinelli’s corner made its way to the back post, and Nketiah met and fired into the net.



Nketiah who led the attack for Mikel Arteta’s team and equally captained the side put up a splendid display which saw him register the much-needed leveller for the London club.



His performance caught the attention of many Arsenal fans who believed the English-born Ghanaian will be a key part of Arteta’s side with regular playing time.



Born to Ghanaian parents in London, Eddie Nketiah has represented England at youth levels, having played for the U18,19,20 and 21, while he is still eligible to play for Ghana.



In the 2022/23 season, Nketiah fetched 4 goals in 30 games for Arsenal.





Eddie Nketiah is at this level without one full season of regular football in his career so far. Everything here is from the training ground.



Lord knows how incredible he'd look with regular game time.pic.twitter.com/kDJ6YJP4hN — AI (@nonewthing) August 3, 2023

