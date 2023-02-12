Watch Nico's goal and Inaki Williams assist against Valencia

Sports News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Spain striker, Nico Williams scored while his brother Inaki came on to provide an assist in Athletic Bilbao's 2-1 victory against Valencia at the Estadio Mestalla on Saturday, February 11, 2023.



The home side scored first in the 17th minute through Samu Castillejo after receiving a wonderful pass from Guinea international Ilaix Moriba in the Basque area.



Valencia, who played with intensity almost scored a second goal in the 23rd minute but the visitors were able to clear their lines.



After a great touch from Raúl García, the ball reached de Marcos who passed Nico Williams to score the equalizing goal in the 30th minute.



Substitute Inaki Williams assisted Sancet in the 72nd minute to score his eighth goal of the season.



Nico Williams was substituted in the 80th minute and replaced by Dani Garcia.



Nico Williams has scored four goals and assisted four in La Liga this season while Inaki has scored five goals and assisted two.



