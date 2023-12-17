Watch Nico Williams goal against Atletico Madrid

Sports News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Spanish-born Ghanaian winger Nico Williams scored a spectacular goal in Athletic Bilbao's stunning 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in Saturday's La Liga clash at San Mames.



The showdown, eagerly anticipated with a head-to-head record favoring Atletico Madrid, witnessed a remarkable reversal as Athletic Club claimed their eighth victory against the formidable opponents.



The 36th minute held a moment of tension as Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet stepped up to the penalty spot, only to see his right-footed shot sail agonizingly high.



However, the resilient Bilbao side found their breakthrough in the 51st minute when Gorka Guruzeta, displaying impeccable timing, slotted a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner, capitalizing on Ander Herrera's assist following a well-executed corner.



The defining moment arrived in the 64th minute when Nico Williams, showcasing his prowess, unleashed a left-footed shot from the right side of the box, sending the ball soaring into the top left corner. The precision of the goal was complemented by Íñigo Lekue's through ball.



Nico Williams, who showcased a masterful 90-minute performance, etched his name into the match's narrative as a pivotal force. Notably, his brother and team captain, Inaki Williams, led the charge until the 85th minute.



Bilbao will play Las Palmas in their next league game on December 20th.



Below is the video:



