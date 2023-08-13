Watch Mohammed Kudus sublime finish in Ajax season opener against Heracles

Sports News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus is off to a flying start in the new campaign with his first goal of the season against Hercales on the opening day of the 2023/24 season.



Kudus scored in the 75th minute as Ajax came from behind to cruise to a 4-1 win over Heracles at the Johann Cryuff Arena.



Heracles took an early lead in the 45th minute through Mario Engels after an error from the Ajax defense.



Debutant Jakov Medic scored a screamer from 40 yards to give Ajax the equalizer before halftime.



Ajax dominated play in the second half and were rewarded with a second goal in the 75th minute through Kudus.



The Ghanaian international controlled a cross with his left foot and placed the ball at the far left of the pole to beat Heracles goalkeeper Michael Brouwer.



Captain Steven Bergwijn also got onto the scoresheet with his first goal of the season in the 85th minute.



The former Tottenham player rounded it up with a brace late in injury time from the penalty spot as Ajax cruised to a 4-1 win at the Johan Cruyff Arena.



Despite rumors of Kudus leaving Ajax, the team is preparing for their upcoming match against Heracles with him in mind.



The 23-year-old displayed his skillset with 60 touches on the ball and a remarkable 85 percent passing accuracy throughout the match.



