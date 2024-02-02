Watch Kudus' run that earned West Ham a penalty in 1-1 draw against Bournemouth

Sports News of Friday, 2 February 2024

Mohammed Kudus returned to action for his club West Ham in their 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League clash at the London Stadium on February 1, 2024.



The visitors took an early lead in through Dominic Solanke in the third minute.



That goal was cancelled from the spot by James War-Prowse's penalty goal for the Hammers in the 61st minute.



The goal was created by Kudus, whose run towards goal was obstructed by a Bournemouth defender. The referee initially waved for the game to continue.



But after a visit to the Video Assistant Referee, he awarded the penalty that ws expertly converted.



In the post-game press conference, West Ham manager, David Moyes acknowledged Kudus' recent involvement with Ghana's Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire, citing it as a factor in Kudus' slower start in the game after returning from the continental championship.



Moyes said, "We didn’t find any rhythm to it at all. Even Mo coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations, it took a bit of time for him to find his level. He got us a penalty kick later on."



Kudus played the full 90 minutes against Bournemouth in his first start after returning from the 2023 AFCON, where he had an impactful performance for Ghana despite their early exit from the competition.





Kudus brought down in the box, Ward-Prowse converts from the spot ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/9LauurlsP1 — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 1, 2024

