Watch Fatawu Issahaku dance to Shatta Wale's song after Leicester win over Sunderland

Leicester City winger, Fatawu Issahaku jammed to Shatta Wale's song in the dressing room after the Foxes beat Sunderland in their mid-week clash on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.



Buzzing Issahaku took center stage and put his dance skills on display as Shatta Wale's song 'Freedom' was playing in the background.



Leicester who are on a phenomenal winning streak pip Sunderland 1-0 to extend their run to five in all competitions.



Fatawu Issahaku who has enjoyed his loan spell at the club lasted 89 minutes in the game before he was replaced with Marc Albrighton. The Ghana U-23 star ended the game with 7.6 rating.



Issahaku has now had his fourth consecutive start in the Championship, playing a total of 10 matches since his move.



He scored his debut goal for the club in their 3-1 win over Swansea over the weekend. He currently has a goal and assist in 0 matches and has played more minutes than he managed at Sporting Lisbon.





Watch Fatawu Issahaku's celebration below





Dressing room vibes are back ????



Sign the lad permanently @LCFC pic.twitter.com/amvz9Kh7DC — Leicester City Xtra. (@XtraLeicester) October 25, 2023

