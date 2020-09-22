Vitoria Guimaraes defender Abdul Mumin disappointed with debut defeat to Belenenses

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian defender, Abdul Mumin has expressed his disappointments after his debut for Portugues side Vitoria Guimaraes ended in defeat to Belenenses on the opening day of the league.
Abdul Mumin, who joined the club in the summer transfer window, played the entire duration as Vitória lost 1-0 at the D. Afonso Henriques Stadium.
Although he was happy to make his debut, the defeat left the former FC Nordsjaelland defender disappointed, but the 22-year-old is looking forward to the next game against Rio Ave.
"Happy to make my debut for Vitoria. But disappointed with the results. We keep our heads up and go for the next game," he posted on Twitter after the game.
The Right to Dream Academy graduate impressed as the home side dominated the game but lacked the cutting edge to secure victory.
