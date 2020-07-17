Sports News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

VAR denies Jordan Ayew tenth league goal against Manchester United

Jordan's goal was ruled out by VAR

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew was denied his tenth Premier League goal of the season after VAR ruled his equalizer as offside, as Manchester United secured a 2-0 win at the Selhurst Park.



The 28-year old thought he had fetched the equalizer for the Eagles after connecting to a Wilfried Zaha pass, only for the Video Assistant Referee to rule the goal as offside.



The Red Devils took the lead right at the stroke of half time through English forward Marcus Rashford.



But it was the host who returned stronger in the second half, pinning the Red Devils to the back foot and briefly had an equalizer.



French forward Anthony Martial then put the game beyond Crystal Palace after scoring with 12 minutes left.



Ayew has not scored since the 2-0 win against AFC Bournemouth, their first game after the resumption of the Premier League.

