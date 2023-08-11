Traditional Ghanaian symbols incorporated into FC Nordsjaelland’s new kit

Sports News of Friday, 11 August 2023
Source: footballghana.com
Danish club FC Nordsjaelland known for its close association with the Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo has introduced a unique touch of Ghanaian culture to their third kit for the 2023/24 season.
The collaboration between the club and Nike has resulted in the incorporation of the Dwennimmen symbol from the Akan tradition, signifying humility.
While the Dwennimmen symbol takes center stage on the kit, FC Nordsjaelland's cultural fusion doesn't end there.
The jersey also pays homage to Danish and Egyptian heritage by thoughtfully integrating symbols from these cultures into the design.
???????? Dwennimmen: A symbol of humility, reminding us of the power of staying humble.— Right to Dream (@right2dream) August 10, 2023
???????? Gebo: A symbol of partnership, reflecting our collaborative spirit across academies.
???????? Ankh: A symbol of family, uniting us as one global family. pic.twitter.com/tbaZAy667h