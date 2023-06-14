You are here: HomeSports2023 06 14Article 1786016

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Timothy Ofosu-Mensah jams to George Jahraa's famous Ashikele song

Timothy ofusu-Mensah in black

Dutch-born Ghanaian midfielder Timothy Ofosu-Mensah has shared a video of himself showing off his dancing skills with a Ghanaian song in the background.


Timothy, 25, together with his friend danced to George Jahraa’s ‘Ashikele’, a highlife song released in 2004.

Born in Amsterdam to Ghanaian parents, Fosu-Mensah began his career with Ajax before moving to England in 2014. Fosu-Mensah played for Manchester United's youth teams in a variety of positions, including center-back, right-back and central midfield.

Despite playing for the Dutch teams at under-15, under-16, under-17 and under-19 levels, the defender is still eligible to play for Ghana.

Currently, Timothy plays for German Bundesliga outfit, Bayern Leverkusen where he made only 15 appearances in the just ended 2022/23 season.

After a long hiatus from the music scene, George Jahraa returned to the music scene with the Ashikele track that swept across the country and dominated media plays and parties.





