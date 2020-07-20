Sports News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Thomas Partey will make Manchester United a Premier League contender

Black Stars midfielder,Thomas Teye Partey

Former Aston Villa midfielder, George Boateng, believes that the current Manchester United team needs a midfielder like Ghana's Thomas Teye Partey to be able to challenge for the league title.



Manchester United, who are the records holders of the English Premier League with 20 titles has been unable to extend their lead after Sir Alex Ferguson won it for them when he was retiring in the 2012/2013 season.



According to George Boateng, the three time UEFA Champions League winners have a good midfield duo of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes but they will need an extra man who will man the defensive face of their midfield before they can be considered as a league title-winning team.



“If we look at Man United’s situation, Partey will be more suitable will their system. Pogba in a three-man midfield is a much better player as the 8, and Fernandes operating as the 10."



“Can they have someone like Thomas Partey to control and lead the midfield to allow Pogba and Fernandes to move forward, I think Man United will start playing to win the league,” George Boateng told Citi TV.

