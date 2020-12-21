Sports News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Thomas Partey is the anchor of Arsenal's team - Aston Villa U23 coach

Head coach of Aston Villa U23, George Boateng

Head coach of Aston Villa U23, George Boateng, believes Thomas Partey has already become the pivot of the Arsenal team after joining the club in the summer transfer window from Atletico Madrid.



The Ghana deputy captain has been highly rated by pundits after making just four appearances for the London club in the Premier League.



Boateng says people need to be patient with the 27-year-old as he still needs time to adjust to the physical demands of English football.



He thinks Arsenal’s struggles under Mikel Arteta cannot be entirely blamed on Partey’s absence, adding, Ghana needs him to be fit as soon as possible for upcoming qualifiers.



“I think it is very difficult. People have to understand the Premier League’s demands, it is so much harder and tougher,” he told Citi Sports.



“When you play in La Liga, you have probably six games in a season that are really tough, but in the Premier League every game is physically really tough; distance covering, high speed running, really hard.



“And perhaps, that’s what has caused the injury for Thomas. He has started really well; he is the anchor of Arsenal’s team.



“it’s fair to say his injury doesn’t help Arsenal, and that’s not the reason they are struggling. He’s become an integral part of the team already, but we have to be patient.



“We want him on the pitch. When the qualifications start for the World Cup and the AFCON still to play for, Ghana will definitely need Thomas.”



Thomas Partey has been out injured since December 6, when he picked a thigh injury in Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League.

