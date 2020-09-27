Sports News of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Thomas Partey cameos as Atletico make flying start in La Liga

Partey celebrates the victory with his teammates

Ghana star Thomas Partey made a substitute appearance in Atletico Madrid's first game of the season on Sunday.



The midfielder came on in the second half and helped the team make a flying start as they claimed a 6-1 victory against Granada at the Wanda Metropolitano.



Luis Suarez scored a brace on his debut with Diego Costa, Marcos Llorente, Joao Felix and Angel Correa all on target.



Partey, who has been linked with a move this summer, came on in the 71st minute for Yannick Carrasco with Atleti leading 3-0.



He picked up a yellow card for a bad challenge four minutes after coming on.



But he comported himself, afterwards and contributed to other goals.



Partey has been linked Arsenal but the Gunners are struggling to fund the transfer. Atleti insists Partey will only leave if Arsenal meets his 50 million euros release clause.

