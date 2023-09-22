The controversial tweet coach Opeele made about #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo that angered social media users

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Former head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Isaac Adade Opeele Boateng incurred the fury of some Ghanaians on social media over his attempt to equalize with the brutalization of some demonstrators of the #OccupyJulorbi demonstration to previous police manhandling of protestors under the previous government.



As reports emerged of police officers arresting and abusing the protestors on Thursday, September 21, 2023, Coach Opeele made a tweet that irked some people.



His tweet which was neither a justification nor condemnation of the actions of the police, sought to equalize and create the impression that it happened in previous governments.



“In 2027, NDC will be in power. Citizens will make demonstrations & same people tweeting against gov't today, will be belly full and will go mute or support the gov't. I always tell people politics is about personal interest. Irony of pictures below. They mute today”.



Coach Opeele followed it up with another tweet stating that the leaders of the demonstration will enjoy their benefits when the NDC comes into power.



“Don't mind them. NDC comes to power they will be mute. Vice versa. They all do things for their own interest. But the vulnerable youth think is for the betterment of Ghana. If every Ghanaian can be selfless like the late Prof Mills Ghana will be heaven,” he said.



Coach Opeele’s tweet was met with a flurry of angry tweets from some Ghanaians who were unhappy with the point he sought to drive home.



He was called by some Ghanaians and slammed for not being empathetic to the plight of the victims.



