28 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

The EPL move was a dream come true for Mohammed Salisu - Fran Castano

Ghana international Mohammed Salisu

Director of the African Talent Football Academy, Fran Castaño has said that Mohammed Salisu’s move to the English Premier League is a dream come true for the youngster.



The enterprising centre back joined Southampton in a deal worth £10.9m from Real Valladolid this summer.



Following his superb output in the just ended La Liga season, several European clubs were in a race to sign the Ghanaian youngster.



However, Salisu joined the Premier League outfit on a five-year deal.



And according to Castaño, Salisu has always dreamed of playing in the Premier League.



"Salisu dreamed of playing in the Premier League," the Director of the African Talent Football Academy said in an interview with Sky Sports.



"I think the team is perfect for him and his own potential is still very high. Salisu will continue to improve, he just needs to play and be given confidence and patience. He can be a great player.



Fran further added that despite Salisu’s development as a player, the centre back still remain a shy person and desires to keep his feelings to himself.



"Salisu is first and foremost a boy with a big heart. He is still shy, reserved and calm. He is a person who keeps his feelings to himself but he can also be very funny.



“He is very grateful for his chance,” he added.



Salisu is yet to feature for the Ghana senior national team.

