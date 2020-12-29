Soccer News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Swedish-born Ghanaian Jeffrey Aubynn-Obeng to be named Malmo FF assistant coach

Swedish-born Ghanaian Jeffrey Aubynn-Obeng has been linked with the assistant coaching job at top-flight side Malmo FF.



According to a publication by Kvällsposten, the 43-year-old has been tipped to deputise for head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson.



Aubynn-Obeng has been working as head coach of the Malmö FF's U19 team



Born in Göteborg, he played for Malmo FF between 2008 and 2011 where he tallied 78 matches.



During his playing career, he has also represented Bayern Munich, Halmstad, Örgryte, Århus, Hammarby and Gais.

