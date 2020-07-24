Sports News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Sulley Muntari hails 'amazing leader' Stephen Appiah

Sulley Muntari and Appiah played two World Cups together

Ghana midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has lauded his former Black Stars teammate and captain Stephen Appiah.



Muntari and Appiah played together in the National team for some years with the two playing key roles in Ghana’s 2006 and 2010 FIFA World Cups.



Both players featured in all Ghana’s matches at the World Cup in 2006 and held a good relationship in team.



The pair together with Laryea Kingson and Michael Essien were regarded as one of Ghana’s best midfield quartet.



“He(Stephen Appiah) was an amazing captain for us. Amazing player, all the time we were in the National team he played for Juventus, Fenerbache and all those big teams but he was so down to earth,” he told South Africa’s Metro FM



“He managed to bring us together, we formed a great midfield team together with him, Laryea and Michael.



“It was an amazing time with him. It was great to have a leader like him and after he passed the captaincy to John Mensah it was great too. I was really happy to have some cool people around during the National team.”



Appiah is currently serving as a backroom staff for the Black Stars with Muntari still in search of a new Club.

