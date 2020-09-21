Sports News of Monday, 21 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Strasbourg forward Majeed Waris relieved after first win of the season

Black Stars striker, Majeed Waris

Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris, is happy about Racing Strasbourg's first victory of the season after defeating Dijon in Ligue 1 on Sunday Septemner, 20.



The striker, who turned 29 over Saturday, is hopeful of more victories after securing their maiden win of the campaign after four games.



"First win, more to follow and thanks to everyone for the support," he posted after the game.



Waris was replaced in the second half as Stefan Mitrovic netted the only goal of the game in the 80th minute.



Strasbourg lost their first three games of the campaign, but the win is a huge relief for the club who is seeking to maintain their Ligue 1 status this season.





First win, more to follow and thanks to everyone for the support ???????? pic.twitter.com/lyC8Y0QOpg — M. Waris ???? (@warisgh10) September 20, 2020

Waris signed a permanent deal with Racing in the summer after an initial loan spell from Portuguese gainst FC Porto.