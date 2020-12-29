Sports News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Stade Rennes chief defends Jeremy Doku big money purchase; compares him to Rai & Juninho

Ghana international Jeremy Doku

Sporting Director of Stade Rennes, Florian Maurice has likened Jeremy Doku to Brazil legends Rai and Juninho Pernambucano despite his inconsistent start to life at the club.



Doku enjoyed a rapid rise in the summer, due to his exceptional performances at RSC Anderlecht that saw him directly contribute to six goals in seven matches in the Jupiler Pro League.



But, life has been difficult following his €26 million move to Rennes, with the winger yet to be involved in a single goal in nine competitive appearances for the French side.



Doku’s lack of productivity is surprising given the fact that Rennes has been one of the highest-scoring teams in Ligue 1 this term.



“We dared to hit Jérémy Doku, born in 2002, who arrived on October 5 and who played two days later with players whose first names he did not know! Today, it is gradually integrating. He got his apartment back a week ago.”



“We are always in a hurry with the recruits, but I know that for some, it takes three, four, five, six months. And I have the example of Rai in Paris or Juninho in Lyon, where it took a year for them to perform.”

