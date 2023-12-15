You are here: HomeSports2023 12 15Article 1898942

Sports News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Special 14 - West Ham fans, Ghanaians react to Kudus' goal against Freiburg

Ghanaians and West Ham fans on social media have heaped praises on Kudus Mohammed after he scored in West Ham United's win over Freiburg on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

The praises centred around Kudus scoring the goal in the 14th minute, while wearing a number 14 shirt and the date being December 14.

The 23-year-old made a good run in the box before calmly controlling a scrumptious pass from Edson Alverez with his chest and slotting it past the goalkeeper.

Alvarez later added another to ensure that the Hammers cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win at the Olympic Stadium.

Mohammed Kudu's goal was his third in the Europa League and his seventh goal for West Ham United since joining in August.

Following the win, West Ham progressed to the next stage as Group winners with 15 points. Freiburg finished second with 12 while Olympiacos finished third with 7 points. Serbian side TSC Backa finished rock bottom with just one point.


