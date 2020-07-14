Sports News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Speaking Portuguese has been my biggest challenge in Angola - Ex-Hearts defender Inusah Musah

Inusah Musah plies his trade in Angola

Ghanaian defender Inusah Musah has revealed that speaking Portuguese has been his biggest challenge in Angola.



The 26-year-old has spent two seasons at the Estádio 11 de Novembro Luanda and featured prominently in the CAF Champions League as well as the Angolan domestic league.



A goal scored by the towering defender during last season has been rated among top goals in the Angolan top-flight.



Despite seemingly settling in at the club Musah has revealed in an interview with Richard Ntow Gyan that his biggest challenge is speaking Portuguese language.



“Almost everybody here speaks Portuguese. Our head coach is Spanish but he speaks a little English. The language has been one of my challenges for now. I’m here with Isaac Mensah as well,” he said during the interview with Nimdee FM.



Musah spent three seasons at Hearts of Oak after joining from second-tier side Tudu Mighty Jets. His performance for the Phobians earned him a call up from then Ghana coach Avram Grant but injury prevented him from earning a Ghana debut.

