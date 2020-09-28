Sports News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Social media reacts to Daniel Amartey's outstanding performance against Man City

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey, has been applauded for his performance in Leicester City's match day three victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.



Leicester City reacted well to their Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal in midweek after thumping Manchester City 5-2 at their own backyard.



Jamie Vardy's hattrick, a goal each from James Maddison did the job for the Foxes while Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake got the consolation goals for Manchester City



Daniel Amartey had his second start of the season but the first in the English Premier League after suffering a major injury set 23 months ago and people can't stop talking about his performance against the Citizens.



He made 38 touches and 6 clearances, which were more than any player from either team on the pitch.



Social media users have reacted to Amartey's performance on Sunday, September, 27 against City, and GhanaWeb has compiled some of the tweets below:





After that performance Daniel amartey has a future with us — jack st clair (@jstcla_) September 27, 2020

Daniel amartey has been involved with two wins against city

Make of that what you will — Ed (@Inseguro0) September 27, 2020

What a win, what a performance. Vardy ruthless. Tielemans and Castagne brilliant. Maddison stunning impact.



Everyone else, to a man, sublime.



And Rodgers, for all the early concern, spot-on. Only criticism is Vardy should have come off sooner.#LCFC — James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) September 27, 2020

