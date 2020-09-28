You are here: HomeSports2020 09 28Article 1071301

Social media reacts to Daniel Amartey's outstanding performance against Man City

Black Stars defender, Daniel Amartey, has been applauded for his performance in Leicester City's match day three victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Leicester City reacted well to their Carabao Cup defeat to Arsenal in midweek after thumping Manchester City 5-2 at their own backyard.

Jamie Vardy's hattrick, a goal each from James Maddison did the job for the Foxes while Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake got the consolation goals for Manchester City

Daniel Amartey had his second start of the season but the first in the English Premier League after suffering a major injury set 23 months ago and people can't stop talking about his performance against the Citizens.

He made 38 touches and 6 clearances, which were more than any player from either team on the pitch.

Social media users have reacted to Amartey's performance on Sunday, September, 27 against City, and GhanaWeb has compiled some of the tweets below:



















