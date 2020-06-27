Sports News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Samira Suleman shares her experience with Racism in Iceland

With the BlackLivesMatter movement continuing to amplify Black voices, more stars are speaking about their personal experience with racism.



Black Queens striker Samira Suleman has recounted some of her encounters in Iceland where she currently plies her trade with Víkingur Ólafsvík.



The 28-year-old shared her story in an exclusive interview on FootballMadeInGhana’s ghfootyshow.



“what they mostly do here in (Iceland) is through their facial expressions. If you are smart you will realize they don’t want to you to come close to them. Though they don’t open their mouth to say it but you could see it through their actions.



"Sometimes the referees too. They always call every 50-50 challenge against me. Sometimes you wonder if because you are black or what. The same referee will overlook a hard challenge on you” she concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.