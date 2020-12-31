Sports News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Saint-Étienne prepare 2 million Euros for Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Kamal Sowah

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Kamal Sowah has emerged as a subject of interest for French outfit AS Saint-Étienne, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The Ligue I cub have identified the in-form winger as an option in the transfer market after struggles to sign Algerian striker Slimani and Bordeaux attacker Nicolas de Préville.



GHANASoccernet.com can reveal Saint-Etienne are preparing an amount around 2 million Euros before making a first official bid for the Leicester City youngster.



Currently on loan at Belgium side OH Leuven, the 20-year-old recently signed a long term contract with the Foxes following his impressive performances in the ongoing Jupiler Pro League.



Kamal Sowah has scored six times and provided 4 assists in 19 games in the 2020/21 Belgium topflight league.



The former Right to Dream Academy graduate moved to England in 2018 to join the former Premier League champions, but has spent time on loan in Belgium with Leaven, helping them secure promotion to the topflight last season.

