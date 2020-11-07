Soccer News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Richie Laryea named in MLS Team of the Week for the fourth time this season

Richie Laryea, Canadian born Ghanaian defender

Canadian born Ghanaian defender Richie Laryea once again found his way into the Major League Soccer team of the week after his game-changing performance for Toronto FC against Inter Miami.



The 25-year-old climbed off the bench to earn Toronto FC a penalty with six minutes left as Alejandro Pozuelo converted to secure all three points for the Canadian side.



Laryea's 15 minutes performance scored him high points which placed him in the team of the week, his fourth of the campaign.



The quick right-back has been in splendid form this season, producing four goals and five assists in 20 appearances in 2020.



He has also been nominated for the defender of the year award in the Major League Soccer.









