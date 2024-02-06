Red Star Belgrade rejects offer from MLS clubs for Osman Bukari

Sports News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Serbian giants, Red Star Belgrade have rejected LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire offer for Ghana international Osman Bukari, Footballghana.com can report.



The Black Stars winger has been on the radar of several clubs due to his swashbuckling performance for the Serbian giants, with the Major League Soccer outfits LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire being the frontrunners for his services.



Both teams submitted an offer of 10 million Euros for the pacy and tricky winger.



After talks between both clubs, Red Star Belgrade have decided not to cash in on their star player at the moment.



Footballghana.com understands Red Star Belgrade will sanction a move for Bukari if they find a replacement for the Black Stars forward.



Bukari has established himself as a key member of the Red Star Belgrade squad since joining the club in summer 2022.



The highly-rated Ghana winger has made 9 goal contributions in 16 league games while scoring two and assisting two in six UEFA Champions League matches.



The 25-year-old's current contract with Red Star expires in 2026.