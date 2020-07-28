Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Reading defender Andy Yiadom continues recovery from hamstring injury

Black Stars defender Andy Yiadom

Black Stars defender Andy Yiadom has continued with recovery works despite the end of the English championship season.



The Reading FC player is recovering from a hamstring injury that has kept him from action since March, when the Royals played Birmingham City.



The 28-year old was at Bearwood on Monday to work out with the bikes.



Yiadom is expected to make full recovery before the Championship club regroups for preseason ahead of the 2020/2021 season.



The right-back made 24 appearances for the club in an injury ruined campaign for Reading Football Club.



He joined Reading from Barnsley in 2018 and has since been a regular player for the club.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.