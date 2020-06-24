Sports News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Ranking Jordan Ayew, Tony Yeboah and Ghana’s greatest Premier League goalscorers

10: Jeffrey Schlupp



One of only two players on this list to have won the Premier League, Schlupp was a key figure in the Leicester City side that evaded relegation in 2015 before winning the title in miraculous fashion 12 months later.



He netted three times in 2014-15, and also added another for the Foxes during that magical season under Claudio Ranieri.



After finding playing time hard to come by at the King Power Stadium, he moved to Crystal Palace, and has netted six times over the last two campaigns with the Eagles.



10: Asamoah Gyan



Gyan only spent one full season in the Premier League, but impressed at Sunderland, scoring 10 in 31 outings during that sole campaign in the North East.



Baby Jet boasted all of the qualities required for frontmen in the top flight—a keen eye for goal, a desire to battle defenders, and the athleticism to make a difference in the Prem.



It’s just a shame that his spell in England was so brief; a year after arriving from Stade Rennais, he moved on to Al Ain.



17: Michael Essien



The Bison would surely be higher up in this list had it not been for injury, with a series of devastating setbacks ultimately limiting the midfielder’s progress at Chelsea.



He wasn’t known for his goals, but still amassed 17 across eight seasons, with his best campaign being in 2007-08, when he scored six.



Essien ended his time at Stamford Bridge with two Premier League winner’s medals.



21: Andre Ayew



Some eyebrows were raised when Dede opted for Swansea City after leaving Olympique de Marseille, with several bigger clubs having been linked to his signature.



Having netted nine in his final season in France, he was an immediate hit in the Prem, and bagged 12 goals as the Swans finished 12th under Garry Monk and then Francesco Guidolin.



He struggled with injury after moving to West Ham United, but did still net nine goals across the next 18 months, before returning to Swansea.



He was unable to prevent the Swans’ relegation in the 2017-18 season.



24: Tony Yeboah



The only Ghanaian player to win the Golden Boot in a major European league, Yeboah twice topped the scoring charts in Germany before securing a move to Leeds United.



Over the subsequent seasons, Yeboah became a cult hero in Yorkshire, bagging a series of wondergoals and becoming one of a handful of players—the first until Gareth Bale—to win back to back Goal of the Month competitions.



He ended his time at United without silverware, but with 24 goals which, for 23 years, was the most ever scored by a Ghanaian player in English football.



25: Jordan Ayew



Ayew overtook Yeboah into top spot this weekend when he netted Crystal Palace’s second in their comfortable 2-0 victory over Bournemouth upon the Premier League’s restart.



He doesn’t enjoy anything like the recognition of some of the other players on this list, but Jordan has consistently chipped in with goals during his time in the top flight, even if he did endure relegation with Aston Villa and Swansea City.



There wasn’t too much excitement when he was recruited by Palace permanently last summer following an indifferent loan spell, but he’s repaid that £2.5 million outlay emphatically with nine goals this term.



His latest strike took Jordan outright above Yeboah, and expect him to extend his advantage at the top of the Ghanaian scoring charts before the season’s end.

